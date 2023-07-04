Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Expands By 32.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $44,220.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,461,930 shares of company stock worth $69,726,665. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

