Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Drops By 22.0%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.06 and a 200-day moving average of $416.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

