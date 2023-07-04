Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declines By 22.2%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $15.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Verbund has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. Verbund’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Verbund

(Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.