Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Expands By 40.5%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

