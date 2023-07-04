Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

