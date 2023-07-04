SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $306.52 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $306.52 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.61 or 1.00024612 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002116 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25740229 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $49,698,792.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

