SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 212,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.