SoFi Weekly Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:TGIF)

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Price Performance

SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. SoFi Weekly Income ETF has a 1-year low of $91.39 and a 1-year high of $97.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.22% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SoFi Weekly Income ETF

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

