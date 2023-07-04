Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,397,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

SIRC stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

