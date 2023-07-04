SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $12.83 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $660,610.15 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003244 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars.

