S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $396.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

