SPACE ID Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $98.42 million and approximately $45.58 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29449885 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $46,529,632.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

