SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.47. 4,085,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

