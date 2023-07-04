SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

