SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 848,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,894. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

