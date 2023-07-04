SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

