Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.57.

SPB opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

