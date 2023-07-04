Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.