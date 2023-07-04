Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.