Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSSW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

