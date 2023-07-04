Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 55,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.