Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,214 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,132,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,808,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.