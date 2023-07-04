Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

