Steem Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $80.79 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,058,986 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

