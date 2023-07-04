Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 13,375,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

