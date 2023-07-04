Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.64. 272,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,093. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

