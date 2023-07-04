STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 1,495,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,514. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

