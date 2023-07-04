StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

