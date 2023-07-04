StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
