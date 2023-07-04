StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

