StockNews.com Downgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOFree Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.4 %

BCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.