StockNews.com Downgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 1.4 %

BCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.