StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of ANY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 339,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

