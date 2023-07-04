StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Shares of VRAY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

