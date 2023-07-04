StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 838,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.