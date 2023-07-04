StockNews.com Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 838,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

