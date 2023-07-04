StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Buy

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 280,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $489.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.