StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Buy

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 280,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $489.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

