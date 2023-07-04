StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “Hold”

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
MX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.96.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
