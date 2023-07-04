StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “Hold”

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

MX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

