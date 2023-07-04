Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

