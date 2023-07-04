Stratis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.13 million and $1.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.44 or 0.06309920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,799,455 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

