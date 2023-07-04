StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 4,980 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. 3,600,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

