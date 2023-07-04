StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 3,176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

