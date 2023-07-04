StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $495,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LHX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.74. The stock had a trading volume of 342,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,142. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

