StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $262.23. The company had a trading volume of 958,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,938. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.87.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.