StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.01 on Tuesday, reaching $876.44. 903,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.51.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

