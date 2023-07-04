Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 301,669 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $161,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

