Sui (SUI) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002317 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $472.66 million and approximately $160.26 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 582,598,087.8974359 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.70085781 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $135,105,939.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.