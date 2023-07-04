Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 469,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

