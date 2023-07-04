Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUHJY remained flat at $12.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,421. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

