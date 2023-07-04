SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,576. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

