Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

SUP stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,376 shares of company stock worth $142,573 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.