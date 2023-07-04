Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

TSM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. 5,638,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,739. The company has a market cap of $534.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

