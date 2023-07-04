TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
TC Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ TCBC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.
About TC Bancshares
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
