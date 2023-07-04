TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

About TC Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Free Report ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

